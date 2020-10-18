Column: To balance health and economic rebound, isles need a solid medical system, good behaviors, safe travels
- By Dr. Jill Hoggard Green, Dr. Mark Mugiishi and Raymond P. Vara Jr.
-
Today
- Updated 6:07 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Raymond P. Vara, Jr. is CEO of Hawaii Pacific Health.
Dr. Mark Mugiishi is CEO of HMSA.
-
Dr. Jill Hoggard Green is CEO of Queen’s Health Systems.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree