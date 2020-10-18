Column: Intimidation threatens free speech

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As the country celebrates Free Speech Week Oct. 19-25, we ask the community to consider what this First Amendment right means today, as we face so many divisive issues in a highly politicized national environment. What is the current state of free speech in the U.S.?

As the leaders of Oahu’s ‘Olelo Community Media, Akaku on Maui, Na Leo TV on the Big Island and Ho‘ike on Kauai, we believe that free speech in its pure form is in jeopardy throughout our country.

The very freedoms — of speech, association, expression and the press — that are protected in the First Amendment are under siege because of a frightening disintegration of respect for diversity of opinion and of others.

What has happened to our respect for each other? The word, as defined by Merriam-Webster, means “to consider worthy of high regard.”

A truly civil society — rooted in democracy such as ours — is one in which public discourse should be respectful, without fear of being disenfranchised. Unsurprisingly, fear of intimidation puts a chill on free speech.

Views in the media that you disagree with? Dismiss them as “fake news.” Bow to “popular opinion,” while ignoring minority ideas.

We believe that if we emphasize respect for each other’s opinions, there will be greater unity as a society. Of course, our beliefs and opinions will diverge on many — or perhaps all! — issues, but the beauty of our American democracy is that no one opinion is more valuable than any other.

While we fear for free speech and the freedom of expression, we believe that Hawaii has lessons to share with the rest of the country.

In June, Black Lives Matter protests were organized across Hawaii with 10,000 marchers reported at one in Honolulu. This is only one of the most recent local showcases of free speech and peaceful protest, but we have a long history of this on a wide array of controversial issues — from same-sex marriage to land use, Mauna Kea (the Thirty Meter Telescope) and labor protests — that elicit strong emotions.

These active assemblies were peaceful opportunities for the people of our state to stand together in solidarity. They exercised their rights to free speech and assembly, and the rest of the community respected that, whether or not those opinions were shared. We are grateful that people here generally view other’s opinions and consider them “worthy of high regard.”

We contrast that with what is taking place in too many cities across the continental U.S. — most prominently in Portland, Ore., where violent demonstrations have taken place for the past several months. Clearly, these uncivil and intolerant acts are not respectful of others.

There is something about our local culture that has taught us to show more respect to each other. Perhaps it’s our cultural and ethnic diversity, our close ties, dense neighborhoods, multigenerational households or the “island” knowledge and “aloha” spirit that we all need to cooperate as neighbors, but we in Hawai‘i generally have a culture of respect for each other.

During these challenging times — as we face such divisive issues particularly during this stressful time in a global pandemic — the people of Hawaii have shown a level of respect for each other that makes us, on the eve of Free Speech Week, hopeful for the future of free expression here in the islands and throughout our great country.

So, we ask: What does free speech mean to you?

Others may well not agree with our views on this issue. As Hawaii’s nonprofit, noncommercial media, we encourage everyone to use their right to free speech, while showing respect to others and their opinions. Express yourself, use your creative freedom and take advantage of this most treasured right. Please use your voice on whatever issues matter to you; we can only become stronger and less divisive as a society. We want to hear your voice!

Jay April is CEO of Akaku: Maui Community Media; J Robertson is managing director of Ho‘ike: Kauai Community Television; and Sanford Inouye is CEO of ‘Olelo Community Media. Stacy K. Higa, CEO of Na Leo TV, also co-signed this piece.