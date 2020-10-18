Column: Intimidation threatens free speech
- By Jay April, J Robertson and Sanford Inouye
-
Today
- Updated 6 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
J Robertson is managing director of Ho‘ike: Kauai Community Television.
Sanford Inouye is CEO of ‘Olelo Community Media.
-
Jay April is CEO of Akaku: Maui Community Media.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree