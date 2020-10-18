comscore Hawaii Gardens: Invasive avocado lace bugs wreak havoc on prized trees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Hawaii Gardens

Hawaii Gardens: Invasive avocado lace bugs wreak havoc on prized trees

  • By Heidi Bornhorst, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY HEIDI BORNHORST Avocado lace bugs.

    COURTESY HEIDI BORNHORST

    Avocado lace bugs.

To check if your tree is infested, look for bronze patches on the upper shiny sides of the leaves, then check the undersides for little sap-sucking insects and their eggs. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu to get 5 new playgrounds; work starts next week in Waimanalo

Scroll Up