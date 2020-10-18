comscore Hawaii storytellers take listeners on journeys combining a shared culture and spooky tales in time for Halloween | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Hawaii storytellers take listeners on journeys combining a shared culture and spooky tales in time for Halloween

  • By John Brger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.
  • COURTESY TANYA KAPANUI Lopaka Kapanui, in front of King William Charles Lunalilo’s tomb at Kawaiaha’o Church in Downtown Honolulu.

    COURTESY TANYA KAPANUI

    Lopaka Kapanui, in front of King William Charles Lunalilo’s tomb at Kawaiaha’o Church in Downtown Honolulu.

  • Jeff Gere.

    Jeff Gere.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2018 Kimo Keaulana.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2018

    Kimo Keaulana.

While some might dismiss traditional beliefs in “spirits” as primitive superstitions, it does pose the question: If the universe is 13.82 billion years old, what existed before it? And what might there be beyond the limits of our senses? Read more

Previous Story
Oahu to get 5 new playgrounds; work starts next week in Waimanalo

Scroll Up