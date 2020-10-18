Island Mele: Albums honor struggles, classics; De Lima parody pokes fun
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:11 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY KAHULI LEO LE’A
“Huliamahi Volume I”.
COURTESY POCHOLINGA PRODUCTIONS
Frank De Lima
-
COURTESY ALOHA GOT SOUL
“Catching a Wave”.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree