A tradition that began in 1983 is continuing unbroken despite the pandemic with the release of the Reyn Spooner 2020 Hawaiian Christmas shirt. The Hawaiian Christmas shirt series has become so popular that some collectors now buy two — one to wear during the Christmas season, the other to safely store in “mint” condition. Many others buy one or look forward to finding it under the tree, wear it a few times, and then save it to wear on only the most “special” of special occasions.

This year’s design shows Santa celebrating Christmas in Hawaii — running the ­Honolulu Marathon, viewing the Christmas boat parade in Hawaii Kai, visiting the ­Hono-­ lulu City Lights festival, skiing on Mauna Kea and enjoying a luau with Mrs. Claus. The pattern continues the design tradition of years past by including the Hawaii Christmas greeting, “Mele Kalikimaka,” and the nene (Hawaiian goose). The year of the shirt’s release is hidden somewhere in the design.

This year’s shirts, made from a blend of 55% cotton and 45% polyester, come in the colors Tibetan Red (shown here) and Estate Blue.

The Reyn Spooner Hawaiian Christmas shirt design comes in men’s and women’s sizes ($108). It is also available as a Christmas dress ($129), in children’s styles and sizes ($49.50 to $59.50) and as a 100% cotton mask ($15.99).

Visit reynspooner.com.