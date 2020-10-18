Women’s march in Honolulu unites many common causes
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:32 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Almost 200 people marched down Punchbowl Street during the Women’s March Oahu.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Paula Trask, holding a “Lock Him Up” sign, during the Women’s March Oahu.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree