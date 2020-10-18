comscore Ex-Hawaii defensive back Kim McCloud returns, joins coaching staff | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ex-Hawaii defensive back Kim McCloud returns, joins coaching staff

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII ATHLETICS Kim McCloud has played and coached on both offense and defense. He joins UH as the team’s defensive analyst and quality-control coach.

    COURTESY HAWAII ATHLETICS

    Kim McCloud has played and coached on both offense and defense. He joins UH as the team’s defensive analyst and quality-control coach.

McCloud signed with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent and, after being released, played two seasons in the Canadian Football League. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up