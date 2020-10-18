Ex-Hawaii defensive back Kim McCloud returns, joins coaching staff

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

McCloud signed with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent and, after being released, played two seasons in the Canadian Football League. Read more

When it comes to the art and craft of football, the University of Hawaii has found a match in a Renaissance man.

Kim McCloud, a former Rainbow Warrior who has played and coached on offense and defense, has returned to his alma mater as the football team’s defensive analyst and quality-control coach. His duties include, well … everything. McCloud assists defensive coaches and head coach Todd Graham, who also is the architect of the Warriors’ new attacking defense.

“Break down tape, break down whatever they need me to do,” McCloud said. “My job is to stay a week ahead of opponents.”

McCloud has shown the flexibility to learn as a player and then coach. Dick Tomey, who was UH’s head coach at the time, recruited McCloud as a two-way prospect. After it was apparent McCloud was better suited for defending passes, he moved from receiver to cornerback.

“Tomey didn’t make a mistake when he moved me to defense,” McCloud said.

McCloud signed with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent and, after being released, played two seasons in the Canadian Football League. He returned to Hawaii for two years to serve as Kaiser High’s defensive coordinator, then embarked on a 24-year career as a college coach.

McCloud coached the Nevada cornerbacks for three years through 2003 when head coach Chris Ault had an aha! moment.

“Coach Ault was really the first guy to put me on offense,” McCloud said. “I was blessed to see where he saw things from. He’s a hall of fame head coach.”

McCloud was there when Ault created the pistol offense, and he was there when Nevada quarterback Colin Kaepernick confounded defenses with a scheme that made use of his long strides and powerful right arm. McCloud then worked on both sides of the line of scrimmage with UH alumnus Dino Babers, who developed a prolific run-pass option offense at Baylor, Eastern Illinois, Bowling Green and Syracuse. McCloud was an assistant head coach at Bowling Green and then Syracuse.

Following the 2019 season, McCloud, who was coaching the cornerbacks, parted ways with Syracuse after the Orange changed defensive coordinators. McCloud and his wife Renee, who grew up in Hawaii, decided to return to Oahu while exploring his coaching future.

McCloud figured he probably would coach at a high school this year. “An opportunity opened up,” McCloud said. “I had a chance to meet Coach Graham. Met him. Can’t get any better than that.”

When some of the pandemic-related restrictions were lifted this past summer, McCloud joined UH in August.

McCloud said it was surreal to return to the lower campus, where the practice field is at the base of some on-campus housing.

“Just seeing the four round towers, it’s good,” McCloud said. “Yet, it’s always interesting when I walk upstairs, walk past Tomey’s old office, Wags’ (former coach Bob Wagner’s) old office.”

McCloud also noted: “My wife worked in the same office I’m sitting in upstairs on the third floor.” He said they did not begin dating until the week before his UH graduation.

“She became my best friend,” he said. “A couple years later, we got married.”

Of his new job, McCloud said, “Chance to be around the guys and win so many football games with a a really good football head coach. I figure if I have a chance to learn and grow, I’d better take advantage of that.”