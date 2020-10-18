comscore Hawaii football pay-per-view games will be sold individually | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii football pay-per-view games will be sold individually

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2019 The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors raise the 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl trophy after winning against the Brigham Young Cougars in the 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2019

    The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors raise the 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl trophy after winning against the Brigham Young Cougars in the 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl.

UH’s contract calls for the school to make a minimum of seven games available for PPV in order to receive the full $2,915,000 rights fee. A shortfall could deduct $400,000, but Spectrum declined comment. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up