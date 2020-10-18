Hawaii football pay-per-view games will be sold individually

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Due to the possibility of games being impacted by COVID-19, University of Hawaii football games on Spectrum and Hawaiian Telcom pay-per-view this season will be sold on a game-by-game basis only, it was announced.

The single game price for each of six offerings is $69.99 on both carriers. They will be available for order on Monday prior to each game.

Before the pandemic, games had been available on a discounted season-long pass, but a Spectrum spokeswoman said, “Individual game option provides the most flexibility and accommodates various circumstances that may arise during the shortened season, including the possibility that games could be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.”

In addition to the six games on PPV, two games will be available on national networks on many cable plans. The Oct. 30 game at Wyoming will be shown on Fox Sports 1 and the Nov. 21 game with Boise State will be carried by the CBS Sports Network.

UH’s contract calls for the school to make a minimum of seven games available for PPV in order to receive the full $2,915,000 rights fee. A shortfall could deduct $400,000, but Spectrum declined comment.

Robert Kekaula will again do play-by-play with former Rainbow Warrior player and coach Rich Miano as the in-game analyst. Studio programming will feature Rob DeMello, RJ Hollis, Nate Ilaoa and Kawika Hallums, Spectrum said.

WARRIORS ON TV

Spectrum—Spec; Hawaiian Telcom—HT

Date Opponent Time Station

Oct. 24 at Fresno State 1:30 p.m. Spec/HT

Oct. 30 at Wyoming 3:45 p.m. Fox Sports 1

Nov. 7 New Mexico 6 p.m. Spec/HT

Nov. 14 at San Diego State* 11 a.m. Spec/HT

Nov. 21 Boise State 6 p.m. CBSSN

Nov. 28 Nevada 6 p.m. Spec/HT

Dec. 5 at San Jose State 11 a.m. Spec/HT

Dec. 12 Nevada-Las Vegas 6 p.m. Spec/HT

* — Carson, Calif.

Source: Spectrum and Mountain West