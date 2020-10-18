comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 18, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 18, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • In February, Ricardo Lopez of Honolulu came across the Hawaiian Bar-B-Que restaurant while vacationing on Boracay island in the Philippines. Photo by Marian Lopez.

    In February, Ricardo Lopez of Honolulu came across the Hawaiian Bar-B-Que restaurant while vacationing on Boracay island in the Philippines. Photo by Marian Lopez.

  • Gen Fujitani discovered the Hanabata Planet Bldg. while in Kumamoto, Japan, in November. Photo by Griselda Flamenco.

    Gen Fujitani discovered the Hanabata Planet Bldg. while in Kumamoto, Japan, in November. Photo by Griselda Flamenco.

  • In July 2019, Honolulu resident Derek Leong spotted this restaurant that serves poke and Spam musubi during his trip to the Montreal Jazz Festival in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Naomi Leong.

    In July 2019, Honolulu resident Derek Leong spotted this restaurant that serves poke and Spam musubi during his trip to the Montreal Jazz Festival in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Naomi Leong.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Las Vegas Advisor: Mysterious Area 15 complex opens in Vegas

Scroll Up