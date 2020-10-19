Off the News: That’s a lot of registered voters

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s not that anyone’s surprised at the surge of voter interest in this election year. Still, the record- busting tally, topping 832,000 registered voters, is jaw-dropping.

Of course, what really matters is actual turnout — or, in the age of mail-in voting, ballots sent in. The idea of Hawaii’s all-mail elections was to make it easier, even before the pandemic. So there should be a turnout of 58.4%, at a minimum, at least 485,888 ballots, coming back. That was the figure in 2016. Hawaii can beat that.