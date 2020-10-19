Editorial | Off the News Off the News: That’s a lot of registered voters Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s not that anyone’s surprised at the surge of voter interest in this election year. Still, the record- busting tally, topping 832,000 registered voters, is jaw-dropping. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s not that anyone’s surprised at the surge of voter interest in this election year. Still, the record- busting tally, topping 832,000 registered voters, is jaw-dropping. Of course, what really matters is actual turnout — or, in the age of mail-in voting, ballots sent in. The idea of Hawaii’s all-mail elections was to make it easier, even before the pandemic. So there should be a turnout of 58.4%, at a minimum, at least 485,888 ballots, coming back. That was the figure in 2016. Hawaii can beat that. Previous Story Editorial: Tighten belts and wait for coronavirus aid