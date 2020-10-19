comscore Hawaii Poll has Steve Alm ahead of Megan Kau in Honolulu prosecutor race | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Poll has Steve Alm ahead of Megan Kau in Honolulu prosecutor race

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Steve Alm

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Steve Alm

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Megan Kau

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Megan Kau

Former Judge, U.S. attorney and Deputy Prosecutor Steve Alm appears to have a solid lead in the race for Honolulu prosecuting attorney two weeks before the general election. Read more

Previous Story
Arrivals remain strong after COVID-19 testing program launch
Next Story
Billionaire’s greenhouse now exporting produce statewide

Scroll Up