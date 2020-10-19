Maui sues oil companies over role in climate change
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY IMAGE
“Maui County is vulnerable to rising sea levels, with four islands and nearly 300 miles of coastline. We see the impacts of climate change every day.”
Michael Victorino
Maui mayor
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree