Maui sues oil companies over role in climate change

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  "Maui County is vulnerable to rising sea levels, with four islands and nearly 300 miles of coastline. We see the impacts of climate change every day."

Michael Victorino

Maui mayor

    “Maui County is vulnerable to rising sea levels, with four islands and nearly 300 miles of coastline. We see the impacts of climate change every day.”

    Michael Victorino

    Maui mayor

Maui County has become the latest local government to go to court seeking compensation and other damages from the oil industry for climate change-related problems caused by the burning of fossil fuels. Read more

