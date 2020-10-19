comscore Term limits on prosecutor most weighty of proposed changes to City Charter | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Term limits on prosecutor most weighty of proposed changes to City Charter

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.

Honolulu’s prosecuting attorney would be limited to no more than two four-year terms if a City Charter amendment on the 2020 general election ballot wins the approval of a majority of Oahu voters. Read more

