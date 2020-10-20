Back in the Day: A soupy stew is born of bamboo
- By Lynette Lo Tom
-
Today
- Updated 5:42 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Vanh Sivongxay ladles out her Gang Normai soup.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gang Normai is a Laotian soup packed with bamboo shoots and vegetables.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree