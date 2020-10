Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Moku Roots in Lahaina has won the Yelp title of best vegetarian restaurant in Hawaii. Read more

A top restaurant was recognized in each state this month based on factors including the volume of reader-generated reviews and Yelp ratings.

To see the state-by-state list go to 808ne.ws/yelpveggie.

DELIVERY SERVICE HAS NO RESTAURANT FEES

In response to a growing demand for affordable and flexible delivery services amid the coronavirus pandemic, Aloha Hospitality Professionals has launched a delivery operation that charges flat rates to customers and exempts restaurants from fees.

The service covers any type of delivery, not just restaurants, “whether it be groceries, dry cleaning, flowers, business documents, or simply food-to-go,” said Kat Lin-Hurtubise, founder and CEO of Aloha Hospitality. Her company provides event management and staffing, as well as courier services.

Arranging for delivery is a two-step process: The customer first places an order with the restaurant or other business, then contacts Aloha Hospitality to arrange pickup and delivery.

With other options, such as Bite Squad and Grubhub, customers typically place orders directly through the delivery service, which then charges fees to the business. In the case of restaurants, those fees can average 30%, many in the industry say.

Another two-step service that is free to restaurants, Elite Delivery, was launched in May as a partnership with Food-A-Go-Go, a nonprofit that supports the restaurant industry, but it has far less of a delivery range.

Under Aloha Hospitality, customers with 968 ZIP codes (Honolulu metro area) pay $10; those with 967 ZIP codes pay $15. The fee covers any number of items picked up from a single business.

Visit 808ne.ws/AHPdelivery. Or call 221-6698.

SPECIAL DINNER FOR A SPECIAL CAUSE

Order a Halloween dinner for two from Chef Chai — wine included — and you’ll be supporting the Domestic Violence Action Center.

The menu: prawn cocktail, baby greens with tangerine vinaigrette, entrees of grilled chicken with green peppercorn sauce and kabayaki salmon with pineapple salsa, plus dessert of Waialua chocolate mousse cake. A bottle of Villa Sandi Il Prosecco is included. Cost is $130, with a portion of sales going to the center.

The fundraiser replaces the center’s Feast for Peace benefit for this year. Normally, a dozen restaurants would assign proceeds from one dish to the nonprofit for the month of October.

Order at 808ne.ws/dinner31 by Friday. Pickup is at Chai’s, 1009 Kapiolani Blvd., on Oct. 31. Call 534-0040.

RESTAURANT CARD GETS A BOOST AT ZIPPY’S

Zippy’s Hawaii has added value to the Hawaii Restaurant Card.

Zippy’s locations and their affiliated Napoleon’s Bakeries are giving a 10% discount on most food items if they are purchased with the $500 debit card that was mailed to people who were receiving Hawaii state unemployment in September.

The discount can be used for dining in or takeout. There are some restrictions based on specials, promotional items and already existing discounts. Also, patrons should let cashiers and servers know they are using the card to ensure getting the discount.