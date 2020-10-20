comscore Hawaii Poll says Oahu voters overwhelmingly prefer Joe Biden over Donald Trump in U.S. presidential race | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Poll says Oahu voters overwhelmingly prefer Joe Biden over Donald Trump in U.S. presidential race

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, left, Chris Miko, front, and husband Aaron got ready Sunday to participate in the Biden motorcade that started from Kakaako Waterfront Park, went into Waikiki and then to the state Capitol.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, left, Chris Miko, front, and husband Aaron got ready Sunday to participate in the Biden motorcade that started from Kakaako Waterfront Park, went into Waikiki and then to the state Capitol.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Trump supporters Alice and Justin Aoki, with daughter Amika, got ready to sail out from Kewalo Basin to go campaigning off Waikiki aboard their converted boat.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Trump supporters Alice and Justin Aoki, with daughter Amika, got ready to sail out from Kewalo Basin to go campaigning off Waikiki aboard their converted boat.

President Donald Trump received only 29% support. Some 8% of Oahu voters remain undecided. Read more

Previous Story
Billionaire’s greenhouse now exporting produce statewide

Scroll Up