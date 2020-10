Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Energy has announced the hiring of two new employees:

>> Tammy Burks has been hired as a marketing specialist for Hawaii Energy’s residential programs. Prior to joining the company, Burks spent more than 20 years in client consulting for a variety of industries, including retail, solar, health care, hotel, construction and education.

>> Aarif Elkhatib has been hired as a sales force IT lead. He has held several positions within the information technology and computer software implementation fields, including sales force administrator for Well Dot Inc. and implementation analyst at Blue Mountain.

