comscore Retail complex in Chinatown adds affordable housing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Retail complex in Chinatown adds affordable housing

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Leasing agent Avalon Commercial is taking applications for 38 units of affordable housing at the Maunakea Marketplace in Chinatown.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Leasing agent Avalon Commercial is taking applications for 38 units of affordable housing at the Maunakea Marketplace in Chinatown.

The owner of the 30-year-old retail complex on city land is taking applications for 38 affordable rental apartments in the project dubbed Residence at Maunakea. Read more

Previous Story
Billionaire’s greenhouse now exporting produce statewide

Scroll Up