Retail complex in Chinatown adds affordable housing
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:25 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Leasing agent Avalon Commercial is taking applications for 38 units of affordable housing at the Maunakea Marketplace in Chinatown.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree