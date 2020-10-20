Competition is music to ears for University of Hawaii offensive lineman Taaga Tuulima

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Taaga Tuulima knew the competition for playing time would be Botox tight.

But Tuulima refused to be discouraged — not when a drum kit was not available, not when he had difficulty mastering the trumpet. He eventually found the right note — and a place in his elementary-school band — as a saxophonist.

“That was my parents,” Tuulima said of the genetic code that does not allow him to avoid challenges. “They pushed me into (playing in the band), and it just stuck.”

He still plays the tenor and alto sax.

That drive — instilled by Wayne and Puanani Tuulima — continues for Taaga Tuulima, now a fifth-year offensive lineman for the University of Hawaii football team.

After being accepted into ‘Iolani School as a sixth-grader, he would awaken at 4 every weekday to make it to the bus stop for the 90-minute bus ride from ‘Ewa Beach.

In high school, his parents encouraged him to take Mandarin, a language that has more than 50,000 characters. “They signed me up for those classes,” said Tuulima, who was selected to the Chinese National Honor Society.

After helping to lead ‘Iolani to consecutive Division II state titles as mostly an offensive lineman, Tuulima accepted a walk-on offer to join the Rainbow Warriors as a defensive tackle. He redshirted in 2016, then moved to the offensive line in 2017, where he played in seven games, with one start at center. He started the first 11 games at center in 2018, and was in the opening lineup for every game in 2019. Tuulima is listed as the starting center for Saturday’s season opener against Fresno State.

Tuulima has worked to transform into a physical and vocal leader. At 6 feet 2, he was 260 pounds when he moved to the offensive line. He now weighs 310. He also learned to be heard, particularly in two UH seasons in which it was the center who barked the pre-snap cadences. “I’m not a very vocal person,” Tuulima conceded. “I think at center, I learned how to be more vocal to make sure everyone is on the same page.”

But for all his accomplishments — the Warriors’ offensive MVP in 2019 and a Rimington Award consideration as the nation’s top center this year — Tuulima again faces in-house competition. Kohl Levao was set to start at center before suffering a season-ending injury in last year’s training camp. This year, Tuulima was among four players to deliver snaps in practices.

“I love competition,” Tuulima said. “I believe the best should play. I love getting better. I just love playing and competing — and I let the chips fall where they do.”

Tuulima has shared his recipes, an act of generosity that he received from his predecessor, Asatui Eli. Tuulima has given pointers to other linemen, as well as led unsupervised workouts. He said former UH nose tackle Michael Lafaele was helpful with supplemental training.

“We’re competing, but all of us have one goal, and that’s to win as a team,” Tuulima said. “That’s the important thing that matters. If I can help somebody out and make the team that much better, I mean, that’s the goal at the end.”

He also has circled Dec. 19 — UH’s graduation day (Tuulima is majoring in mechanical engineering) and the the Mountain West’s championship game.