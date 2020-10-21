comscore On the Move: Kaneshiro and Allen | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: Kaneshiro and Allen

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Dr. Todd L. Allen has been appointed as senior vice president and chief quality officer for The Queen’s Health Systems.

    Dr. Todd L. Allen has been appointed as senior vice president and chief quality officer for The Queen’s Health Systems.

  • Lesley Kaneshiro has been announced as Mid-Pacific Institute’s new chief operations officer.

    Lesley Kaneshiro has been announced as Mid-Pacific Institute’s new chief operations officer.

Lesley Kaneshiro has been announced as Mid-Pacific Institute’s new chief operations officer. Read more

Previous Story
Tech View: Don’t forget local tech, talent in rush to reopen

Scroll Up