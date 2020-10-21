On the Move: Kaneshiro and Allen

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lesley Kaneshiro has been announced as Mid-Pacific Institute’s new chief operations officer. She is a former trustee and a parent of an alumnus. Kaneshiro most recently served as senior vice president of finance, senior vice president of operations and managing director of Lanai Air during her tenure at Pulama Lanai. Prior to that, she also held executive positions as CFO and CEO of Island Air.

Dr. Todd L. Allen has been appointed as senior vice president and chief quality officer for The Queen’s Health Systems. As an emergency medicine physician, Allen began his career at Intermountain Healthcare in 1999 and has held many leadership roles in emergency medicine, trauma, research and academia.

