On the Move: Kaneshiro and Allen
- By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Dr. Todd L. Allen has been appointed as senior vice president and chief quality officer for The Queen’s Health Systems.
Lesley Kaneshiro has been announced as Mid-Pacific Institute’s new chief operations officer.
