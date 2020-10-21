Ferd Lewis: The waiting ends with Tua Tagovailoa earning starting role
- By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree