Ferd Lewis: The waiting ends with Tua Tagovailoa earning starting role | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: The waiting ends with Tua Tagovailoa earning starting role

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

If the number one and six picks in April’s NFL Draft can acquit themselves as starting quarterbacks as rookies, why not the most intriguing prospect of them all in the 2020 class? Read more

