5 Questions With ...

Community activist Larry Geller advocates for the vulnerable struggling with the coronavirus pandemic

  • By Vicki Viotti
  • Today
  • Updated 1:12 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM “I think the biggest threat will be the expiration of assistance to those still jobless at the end of 2020. Unemployment benefits are time-limited. Many who have received the sometimes minimal UI (unemployment insurance) payments thus far will no longer receive anything,” Larry Geller said.

    “I think the biggest threat will be the expiration of assistance to those still jobless at the end of 2020. Unemployment benefits are time-limited. Many who have received the sometimes minimal UI (unemployment insurance) payments thus far will no longer receive anything,” Larry Geller said.

Larry Geller is project director of the GreenWheel Food Hub, past president and board member of the Kokua Council and secretary/treasurer for the Hawaii Coalition for Health. Read more

