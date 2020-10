Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The COVID-19 saliva test developed by Honolulu- based Oceanit Laboratories is weeks away from federal approval, with an application heading to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the month. Read more

Oceanit is also a finalist in the the global XPRIZE Rapid Covid Testing competition for a $5 million purse. Another benefit for everyone would be having a quick test available here for tourism retests, schools and other urgent needs. And the $5-$20 per-test cost would be a nice prize, too.