In 10 months as Hawaii’s head football coach, Todd Graham has spent as much time on the don’t’s as the dos.

Vowing to instill elite discipline — translation: fewer penalties and turnovers — he has instilled on-the-spot push-ups for mistakes in practice.

“There’s accountability for every penalty and every time you put the ball in jeopardy,” Graham said. “There also are rewards. We reward our defense for getting takeaways, reward (the offense) for explosive plays. We reward our kickers for 100% on field goals. Every time you drop a ball, it’s push-ups. You have accountability for everything.”

Graham is hopeful the attention to detail is beneficial when the Rainbow Warriors open the season Saturday on the road against Fresno State.

HAWAII OFFENSE

Graham’s no-huddle, spread-’em-out Tulsa teams twice led the nation in scoring while averaging 14 seconds from setup to snap. With no spring ball and limited training because of the pandemic, it might take a couple of weeks for the Warriors to reach the 90-play-a-game goal. But the Warriors appear ready to launch the run-and-gun — a mix of the run-and-shoot and the air raid. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has been handed the encrypted keys to the offense, which is expected to involve four- and three-receiver sets, single- or double-back formations, motions, sweeps, stacked alignments, and other mismatch-creating tactics. Wideouts Jared Smart (1,129 receiving yards in 2019) and North Texas transfer Rico Bussey offer speed and experience; slotback Melquise Stovall and all-purpose back Calvin Turner, who was Jacksonville’s quarterback the previous three years, bring versatility. After focusing on a more straight-ahead style, Miles Reed averaged 5.4 rushing yards in the final 11 games last season while going 123 consecutive carries without a fumble.

FRESNO STATE DEFENSE

In last year’s implosion, the Bulldogs allowed 30.1 points per game and 0.41 points per snap. New defensive coordinator William Inge installed a 4-2-5 scheme that will rely heavily on the front. Kwami Jones, who missed eight games in 2019 because of back issues, and David Perales, who redshirted in 2019 after transferring from Sacramento State, are interchangeable as field and boundary ends. Perales is considered to be the better pass rusher. Kevin Atkins, a 320-pound tackle, led the line with five sacks.The Bulldogs have picked up the pace in practice in anticipation of UH’s accelerated and wide-spread offense. “It’s a race for space,” Inge said.

HAWAII DEFENSE

Graham, who will call the defensive plays, counts defensive innovators Gene Stallings, Phil Bennett, Bob Stoops and R.C. Slocum among his inspirations. “We want to attack and get after it, especially (like) the ‘Wrecking Crew’ defense back in the day with R.C. Slocum (at Texas A&M),” Graham said. The talent has been redistributed to quicken the defense. Khoury Bethley (team-high 83 tackles) and Azusa Pacific transfer Quentin Frazier have moved from the secondary to “tri-brid” roles of blitzing, supporting the run and defending passes. Penei Pavihi, who has fully recovered from last season’s leg injury, and Darius Muasau moved from linebacker to edge defenders. With 6-6, 260-pound Jonah Laulu also moving from end to interior line, the intent is a quicker front will resuscitate a pass rush that recorded sacks on 3.3% of pass plays and allowed 60% completions on third down.

FRESNO STATE OFFENSE

Head coach Kalen DeBoer pored through video of every offensive play in practice before confirming what had become apparent: Jake Haener, who redshirted in 2019 after transferring from Washington, is the No. 1 QB. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Haener made “more explosive plays” than challenger Ben Wooldridge, and did not hesitate as more of the offense was installed. At 6 feet, Haener has studied similarly sized Drew Brees. Grubb promises a wide-open attack that will utilize receiver Jalen Cropper’s speed (17.2 yards per jet sweep). As Indiana’s OC last year, DeBoer ran a three-wide attack that relied on a hybrid tight end and complementary running game. It was the same scheme DeBoer favored at his previous two-year stint at Fresno, when the Bulldogs went 22-6. Last year, Ronnie Rivers rushed for 899 yards and 13 touchdowns while fumbling only once in 177 carries.

TV: 1:30 p.m.Saturday, PPV