Stop poorly planned stimulus and bailouts

I am completely opposed to any continued stimulus or bailouts of any kind. The absolute and utter failure of leadership in addressing the most important crisis in a generation has led to outrageous, preventable, controllable difficulties for our people, our economy and our nation as a whole.

Failure to lead is not an excuse to indebt people, or to reward those who do not actively participate in a solution. The injustice of a few cannot be carried by a burden to the many.

I will not vote for or support in any way any incumbents and I will voice strenuous objection to continued lack of leadership and continue to point out the failure of a few to protect the many. I am ashamed of us all.

Tammy Wolf

Ala Wai

Ko Olina should open up all lagoon parking spaces

To the Ko Olina Community Association: C’mon, man!

Most of us on Oahu’s West Side are curious about the agreement made between the mayor and KOCA on the reduced number of public parking spaces at two of the four lagoons (“Ko Olina to open all 4 lagoons to public,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 15).

Previously, KOCA opened up more than 100 public parking spaces at Lagoon 4, saying that locals could only use this lagoon. Now it has decreased it to 50 spaces and says it’s all because it needs to manage social distancing in the parking lot.

Are they crazy? And the mayor bought this rationale? Like the NFL pre-game program says: “C’mon, man!” We aren’t that dumb. This sounds like face-saving on the part of KOCA and the mayor’s office. KOCA should do the right thing and open up all of the public parking spaces.

Emery Tyacke

Kapolei

Wearing a mask shows respect for other people

People who wears masks show respect for the other person. If he is infected, he does not want to spread the virus to others. People like President Donald Trump, who have no respect for others, do not wear masks. That just goes to show what kind of person he is.

Lots of tourists have been seen not wearing a mask in Waikiki. They also show how they disrespect our culture by not wearing a mask. We should have more enforcement of the mask-wearing rules.

George Higashi

Kaneohe

