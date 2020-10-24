comscore 10 Hawaii defendants charged in meth distribution scheme | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

10 Hawaii defendants charged in meth distribution scheme

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

U.S. Attorney Kenji M. Price on Friday announced charges against 10 Hawaii defendants linked to a methamphetamine trafficking ring with connections to California and Las Vegas. Read more

