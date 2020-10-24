comscore University of Hawaii football team united for season opener at Fresno State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii football team united for season opener at Fresno State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM Cardboard cutouts purchased by fans were placed in the stands in Bulldog Stadium.

    STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

In Friday’s symbolic show of unity, the University of Hawaii football team gathered on the red-and-white checkerboard that is the South end zone in Bulldog Stadium. Read more

