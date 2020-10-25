comscore Column: To beat COVID, we must work together | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: To beat COVID, we must work together

  • By Teri Freitas Gorman
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitors strolled down Kalakaua Avenue last week.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Visitors strolled down Kalakaua Avenue last week.

It is fitting and proper for our first Native Hawaiian tourism leader to call for mutual support as we reopen our islands to visitors. Laulima, working together, is a core value of our host culture. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Department of Health guides Hawaii schools

Scroll Up