The late Hawaii lobbyist John Radcliffe was fond of advising clients and colleagues to “have a plan.”

“If you go into the meeting with a plan, you are a step ahead of almost everyone else,” Radcliffe would say.

Former Gov. George Ariyoshi also urges us to have a plan. Not just personally but one specifically for Hawaii. The tool to Hawaii’s viable future is a plan for the state to grow and live successfully.

In his new book, “Hawaii’s Future,” from Legacy Isle Publishing, Ariyoshi vigorously argues for our state to both revisit and re-energize the Hawaii State Plan.

It was Ariyoshi’s favorite legislation during his unprecedented 13 years as governor.

His new, 109-page book serves as both a good review of what we should pay attention to in this election season, and just as important, what the politicians have missed or skipped over.

Simply put, Ariyoshi says: “We have to think for ourselves … We must shape our own future, not have it thrust upon us by forces over which we have little or no control.

“We reserve the right to control our own destiny.”

To do that, we need a plan, commonly arrived at, honestly adopted and seriously pursued.

Today Ariyoshi, 94, the first American of Asian descent to serve as governor of a U.S. state, thinks the state can do a much better job of implementing the state plan, which is state law.

“The state plan gives direction to public policy … growth management, proper land use, pure air and the conservation of water.”

The mostly unnoticed trick to Ariyoshi’s state plan is that it forces state players to reach consensus and agree upon goals. Much of what is pressed on state leaders, Ariyoshi says, comes from various interest groups.

Ariyoshi calls them “information silos,” adding that people “must be challenged to think multi-dimensionally, generations into the future.”

Along with that thinking must come new working orders, Ariyoshi writes. First up is a new call to “make zoning stick.” In other words, land designated for a purpose or for preservation must not then be given an exemption.

His critique is not all abstract; the former governor isn’t afraid to punch.

“The most egregious example of ignoring the combined weight of the state plan and the land use law is the urban use law resulting in the suburban sprawl across the Ewa and central plain of Oahu.” Calling it “the best agricultural land in the state,” Ariyoshi says it was supposed to be a “green belt separating urban Honolulu from the new city of Kapolei.”

It should have been left as a farm and garden to feed Hawaii’s people, he said.

Ariyoshi points out that one planning decision leads to another decision with no interconnection.

For instance, the decision to build rail turns into the Land Use Commission decision to turn prime ag land to urban.

“To grasp this history is to see planning gone awry. The long-term view and vision was absent,” Ariyoshi writes.

The book’s broad scope allows Ariyoshi to go through many of Hawaii’s important issues, setting up guideposts and flags that become political decision points.

Ariyoshi was helped by journalist, author and historian Tom Coffman, who writes in the forward that “I have seen political figures who have grown smug with age and electoral success. I have seen Mr. Ariyoshi grow even deeper and more thoughtful.”

Ariyoshi’s advice is worth heeding as we consider this year’s election choices.

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.