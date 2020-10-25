Big-box breakout: Kauai native Kaliko Kauahi shines in the NBC sitcom ‘Superstore’
By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
Kaliko Kauahi stars as Sandra in "Superstore."
America Ferrera as Amy, Lauren Ash as Dina, Kaliko Kauahi as Sandra and Mark McKinney as Glenn in the NBC comedy “Superstore.”
Kaliko Kauahi stars in “Superstore,” which will begin its sixth season on Thursday.
Kaliko Kauahi grew up in the Lawai Valley on Kauai’s south side and attended Kamehameha Schools in Honolulu as a boarding student. She hasn’t been able to return this year because of the pandemic, but usually visits frequently to see friends and family.
Kaliko Kauahi as Sandra and Lauren Ash as Dina.
Kaliko Kauahi, who stars as Sandra in “Superstore,” is pictured in last season’s wedding scene — complete with maile and pikake lei — with Chris Grace (Jerry). The actress draws from her Hawaii upbringing to play her character.