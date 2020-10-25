comscore Theater group stages drive-in plays in Kailua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Theater group stages drive-in plays in Kailua

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • COURTESY KAILUA ONSTAGE ARTS (KOA)

    COURTESY KAILUA ONSTAGE ARTS (KOA)

While theaters remain closed in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, theater groups are moving to alternative platforms. Several island theater groups are now virtual — presenting live ­real-time performances entirely online. Read more

