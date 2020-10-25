comscore Hawaii’s 2021 Teacher of the Year empowers students at Ala Wai Elementary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s 2021 Teacher of the Year empowers students at Ala Wai Elementary

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year ceremony, normally held at Washington Place, was held virtually, as seen in this screenshot of the finalists. Shown with top teachers are 2020 Teacher of the Year Cecilia Chung, top row, left, First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige and Gov. David Ige and state Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto.

    COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

    Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year ceremony, normally held at Washington Place, was held virtually, as seen in this screenshot of the finalists. Shown with top teachers are 2020 Teacher of the Year Cecilia Chung, top row, left, First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige and Gov. David Ige and state Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Lori Kwee, whose mother also taught at Ala Wai Elementary, will represent Hawaii in the National Teacher of the Year program next spring in Washington, D.C.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Lori Kwee, whose mother also taught at Ala Wai Elementary, will represent Hawaii in the National Teacher of the Year program next spring in Washington, D.C.

Lori Kwee, who encourages her fourth graders at Ala Wai Elementary School to look for real-life problems and try to solve them, has been named the 2021 Hawai State Teacher of the Year. Read more

Previous Story
How we found low-income Hawaiians were left behind by the homesteading program

Scroll Up