Hawaii’s 2021 Teacher of the Year empowers students at Ala Wai Elementary
By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year ceremony, normally held at Washington Place, was held virtually, as seen in this screenshot of the finalists. Shown with top teachers are 2020 Teacher of the Year Cecilia Chung, top row, left, First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige and Gov. David Ige and state Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto.
COURTESY PHOTO
Lori Kwee, whose mother also taught at Ala Wai Elementary, will represent Hawaii in the National Teacher of the Year program next spring in Washington, D.C.