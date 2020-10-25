Signs of Hawaiian Life — Oct. 25, 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Bill Sharp of Honolulu is spending the year at the
National Taiwan University on a fellowship from Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. While traveling to the city of Kenting, Taiwan, in August, Sharp found some aloha at his hotel. The Chinese caption reads “hospitable Hawaii.” Photo by Xiaodong Qiao.
Pearl City resident Amy Tanaka discovered Shaka Poke while in the St. Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre, Dublin, Ireland, in September 2019. Photo by Claire Tanaka.
While walking on the ferry pier in Hong Kong in
December, Edmay and Roger Apana of Honolulu spotted a sculpture of a boy sporting a shirt with “aloha” pointing in the direction of Hawaii. Photo by Bart van Dura.