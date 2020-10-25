comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life — Oct. 25, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life — Oct. 25, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • Bill Sharp of Honolulu is spending the year at the National Taiwan University on a fellowship from Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. While traveling to the city of Kenting, Taiwan, in August, Sharp found some aloha at his hotel. The Chinese caption reads “hospitable Hawaii.” Photo by Xiaodong Qiao.

    Bill Sharp of Honolulu is spending the year at the National Taiwan University on a fellowship from Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. While traveling to the city of Kenting, Taiwan, in August, Sharp found some aloha at his hotel. The Chinese caption reads “hospitable Hawaii.” Photo by Xiaodong Qiao.

  • Pearl City resident Amy Tanaka discovered Shaka Poke while in the St. Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre, Dublin, Ireland, in September 2019. Photo by Claire Tanaka.

    Pearl City resident Amy Tanaka discovered Shaka Poke while in the St. Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre, Dublin, Ireland, in September 2019. Photo by Claire Tanaka.

  • While walking on the ferry pier in Hong Kong in December, Edmay and Roger Apana of Honolulu spotted a sculpture of a boy sporting a shirt with “aloha” pointing in the direction of ­Hawaii. Photo by Bart van Dura.

    While walking on the ferry pier in Hong Kong in December, Edmay and Roger Apana of Honolulu spotted a sculpture of a boy sporting a shirt with “aloha” pointing in the direction of ­Hawaii. Photo by Bart van Dura.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Planning a holiday flight? Experts advise on booking

Scroll Up