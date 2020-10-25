Staycation destinations: Hawaii hotels and resorts are offering kamaaina big discounts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With tourism reopening in Hawaii we locals might be getting into a vacation state of mind, and local resorts and hotels are ready to cater to us with some kamaaina specials. Read more

It’s a chance to experience our beach resorts the way the rest of the world does — purely as places for fun and relaxation and places to enjoy that sense of “getting away from it all” — at affordable prices.

Even people in the hospitality business are taking advantage of the opportunity. Monica Salter, vice president of corporate communications for Outrigger Hospitality Group, recently brought her family for a short stay at the Outrigger Waikiki, her first stay there ever despite having worked at the company for four years.

“It was amazing,” she said. “When you live nearby, it’s not that you take it for granted, but you think it’s not a necessary ‘escape’ to stay at a hotel. But there’s something magical about waking up and being on the ocean, and just being able to take a dip, go back to your room, take another dip, go back to your room.”

Resorts are doing their utmost to provide value for kama­aina, with free or discounted parking, and no “resort fee” or “amenity fee” that bumps up your tab by an annoying $20-$50 per day. Early check-in and late checkout are possible, so if the surf is pumping on your last day, you can enjoy an extra session and a cool-down by the pool, and maybe even dinner before heading home. Still other hotels are offering deals to essential workers. Cancellation policies are generous as well.

The hotels have also implemented new standards and practices for cleaning rooms and guest interaction. “Kama­aina can expect to see our associates conducting more frequent cleaning, practicing social distancing, and wearing PPE like face masks and shields,” said Theresa van Greunen, assistant vice president of corporate communications at Aqua-Aston Hospitality, in a statement. “We have put these new measures, and more, in place so our guests can focus on what matters most — enjoying their vacations.”

The following is a quick list of kamaaina deals, but don’t despair if your preferred destination isn’t here yet. Some of the top resorts, like Turtle Bay Resort and the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, are in fact closed until further notice, while others, like the Halekulani, are undergoing renovations. Check the internet periodically to see whether any kamaaina bargains will be offered. Also, we haven’t listed any neighbor-island offers, as travel restrictions between islands remain in place, and county mayors are determining their own quarantine procedures.

‘Alohilani Resort: Rates as low as $189 are available at this luxury hotel, which features the famous aquarium and the infinity edge pool deck. Plus you earn 500 miles on Hawaii Airlines and can get discounted admission to Hawaiian Airlines lounges. Through March 31. 2490 Kalakaua Ave. alohilaniresort.com or 922-1233

Aqua-Aston Hospitality Hotels: Discounts of up to 20% and upgraded rooms are available until Dec. 21, ­under Aston’s “Stay Local Play Local” offerings. Participating hotels are ­Aston at the Waikiki Banyan, 201 Ohua Ave.; Aqua Aloha Surf Waikiki, 444 Kanekapolei St.; Aqua Palms Waikiki, 1850 Ala Moana Blvd.; Aqua Skyline at Island Colony, 445 Seaside Ave.; Aston at the Executive Centre Hotel, downtown at 1088 Bishop St. with three-night minimum stay; and the Luana Waikiki Hotel & Suites, 2045 Kalakaua Ave.

Some Aqua-Aston hotels have their own kamaaina deals, including the Aqua Oasis, 320 Lewers St., which has rates as low as $84 a night; and the classic Pagoda Hotel, 1525 Rycroft St. with rooms at $93. For details and reservations at all Aston-Aqua properties, visit aquaaston.com/offers/ kamaaina-deal, and be sure to book with the proper promo code to lock in the price.

Aulani A Disney Resort & Spa: If you’re looking to get out of “town,” head to the Ko Olina Resort in Kapolei and stay at Aulani for up to 50% off from Nov. 1 to Dec. 21, excluding Nov. 22-28. Visit 808ne.ws/aulani for details.

Marriott Bonvoy: Two of the group’s “Sheraton Waikiki Collection” hotels are offering kamaaina deals — the Princess Kaiulani, $135 per night, no resort fee, free parking and a soft tote cooler to take your drinks to the beach (while supplies last), 120 Kaiulani Ave.; 922-5811; and the Ritz-­Carlton Residences Waikiki Beach, 383 Kalaimoku St., which will even let you bring your dog (25 pounds or less) for free. Ocean view rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Residences range from $399 to $750, and you can check in at 9 a.m., stay till 3 p.m. the next day, or, for $50 more, stay until 6 p.m. Valet parking included. Three- and four-bedroom suites are also available. Call 922-8111.

Three other Waikiki Sheratons will offer kamaaina rates starting in November: The Sheraton Waikiki, 2255 Kalakaua Ave., $199 per night with self-parking; the classic Moana Surfrider, 2365 Kalakaua Ave., $259 per night with self-parking; and Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, 2552 Kalakaua Ave., $149 per night. Visit Marriott.com and use code Z43 when booking.

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts: Five of Outrigger’s Waikiki hotels — the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, 2335 Kalakaua Ave.; the Ohana Waikiki Malia, 2211 Kuhio Ave.; the Waikiki Beachcomber, 2300 Kalakaua Ave.; the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, 2169 Kalia Road; and the Ohana Waikiki East, 150 Kaiulani Ave. — are offering kamaaina discounts, with rates ranging from $99 at the Ohana Waikiki Malia to $179 at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort. They’re also offering parking at 50% and 200 to 500 Hawaiian Airlines miles, and waiving resort fees as well.

Salter called the $99 rate for the Malia “the lowest I’ve ever seen” for a Waikiki hotel rate, and also promoted the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort as “the place where you want to be. That’s where Duke’s restaurant is. I feel like it’s at the 50-yard line for surfing. It’s really high energy.” Visit outrigger.com/specials/global/ kamaaina-exclusive or call 921-6808 to make reservations.

Prince Waikiki: Opens Nov. 1 with prices starting at $169 per night, otherwise 30% off best available rate, no resort fee, free parking, American breakfast for two at 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar, 20% off entry to Prince Club Lounge. Book by Dec. 1; the offer is available through May 31. 9 a.m. check-in, 9 p.m. checkout. 100 Holomoana St. Go to princewaikiki.com/kamaaina/limited-time-offer or call 855-622-7558.

Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club: Rooms from $159 for this boutique hotel with a nostalgic surf-culture vibe, with food from Mahina & Sun’s available noon to 8 p.m. and happy hour prices all day. 412 Lewers St. Visit surfjack.com or call 923-8882.