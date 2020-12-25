Editorial: Hope and help for the holidays

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Christmas gift-giving brings joy to families. Rarely have so many of those families depended on those gifts for survival, but received joy in the bargain, too.

The holiday season brings 2020, a most challenging and painful year, near to its close. Few have escaped entirely unscathed by the public-health and economic disaster brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Even before COVID-19 arrived, the Aloha United Way study of “asset limited, income constrained employed” (ALICE) families described 42% of island residents as struggling to get by. The last nine months of disruption surely has enlarged that population, and piled on new challenges to those already barely making it.

Gratifyingly, this time of year brings the impulse to reach out. The Hawaii Foodbank is taking in donations to fill household pantries. Charities, large and small, fan out to bring essentials to those in need and, it’s hoped, a bit more to brighten the season.

Among these: the annual Good Neighbor Fund, a partnership of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the nonprofit Helping Hands Hawaii and First Hawaiian Bank. More than 500 families have requested food and other necessities and help fulfilling holiday wish lists for their children.

The stories, presented each Sunday, outline their troubles but also show a capacity for change.

A mother who fled an abusive marriage strives for a better life for herself and her teenage daughter.

Another mother of five was helped in a rent-to-work subsidy program to move from transitional housing to a three-bedroom Waianae home, this time last year.

A Pearl City man left his job to be a caregiver to his wife, who developed a debilitating illness, still undiagnosed.

There more stories than can be told here, but there is still time for those with spare funds to help. Donations are being taken until the end of the year (see box).

The battle to contain COVID-19 has compelled Hawaii families to rethink the ways they can celebrate the season (and yes, it is still possible to find some of that “comfort and joy,” in spite of everything).

On Oahu, the restrictions imposed by the rise in cases mean that, essentially, families are urged to keep the close gatherings to those with whom they live. Many are finding ways to bring their greetings and gifts, safely, in briefer stops to others in their wider circle.

Organizations have looked for ways to offer online or more remote versions of their events (the Honolulu City Lights drive-by festival comes to mind).

And again, for those who can share, there is a particular happiness that can come from making a charitable gift part of the season. It is especially needed this year.

It’s possible, even joyful, to embrace a quiet and loving holiday as unique to this year, given the hope afforded by the arrival of vaccines. Things will be better soon. Merry Christmas.

HOW TO HELP

>> To make a monetary donation, individuals may drop off cash or checks at any First Hawaiian Bank branch statewide. Checks may be made payable to the “Good Neighbor Fund.” The deadline to drop off monetary donations is Dec. 31.

>> Donors also may mail checks to Helping Hands Hawaii, 2100 N. Nimitz Highway, Honolulu, HI 96819, or go online to 808ne.ws/goodneighbor. Click on the “donate” box and then “Good Neighbor Fund” in the drop-down options.

For more information, call Helping Hands Hawaii at 440-3800.

>> The Good Neighbor Fund helps support Adopt A Family, which provides assistance to those who are facing some kind of struggle, whether it be finances, health, employment or otherwise.