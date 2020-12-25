comscore Increase in visitors at Kilauea Volcano causes safety issues, results in citations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Increase in visitors at Kilauea Volcano causes safety issues, results in citations

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.
  • U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY The fissures in the wall of Halemaumau feed a lava lake that continues to fill the crater.

    The fissures in the wall of Halemaumau feed a lava lake that continues to fill the crater.

  • U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY Fountaining continues to feed the growing lava lake at Kilauea’s summit.

    Fountaining continues to feed the growing lava lake at Kilauea’s summit.

Visitors are flocking to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park to watch as lava continues to fill Halemaumau Crater, but the crowds are causing some safety issues for park rangers, who are citing people wandering into closed and unstable areas. Read more

