>> Islands Hospice has announced the hiring of Nena Hart, MSN, R.N., CHPN, as its new executive director. She has over a dec­ade of experience in hospice care and health care. Most recently she served as national utilization manager at Kindred at Home in Mooresville, N.C., and as director of nursing and critical access for Maui Health Systems.

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the advancement of four individuals:

>> Chris Anjo has been appointed vice president and commercial banking officer of the Commercial Banking Group, Main Banking Region. He has 12 years of IT and commercial banking experience. Anjo previously served as a business systems analyst, senior credit analyst, commercial real estate banking officer and assistant vice president in business banking.

>> Devin Chow has been named vice president and commercial banking officer of the Commercial Banking Group, Kapiolani Banking Region. Chow has nine years of financial services experience. He previously worked as a credit analyst, commercial real estate credit associate and assistant vice president in business banking.

>> Helen Giron has been appointed vice president and Lahaina Branch manager. Giron has 31 years of banking experience, having previously served as a personal banking officer and branch manager at the bank’s Kihei, Wailea and Lahaina locations.

>> Sheri-Ann Higa has been promoted to vice president and Kailua Banking Center manager. Higa has 32 years of financial services experience and was most recently First Hawaiian Bank’s vice president and Manoa branch manager. Higa joined the bank in 1988 as a management trainee and has served as a branch serv­ice supervisor and sales manager.

