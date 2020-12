Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Politicians exacerbate pandemic in U.S.

Marc Thiessen is off the mark again (“Biden should give Trump credit for vaccine rollout,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 18). All of the credit for any vaccine must and should go to the scientists. No politician should get any credit for any COVID-19 vaccine. I do agree with Thiessen’s statement about “all Trump’s flaws in managing the pandemic.”

The mass gatherings, no masks, no social distancing, no quarantine when infected, not listening to mainstream scientists, not governing with science-based policies — who is exacerbating the pandemic in the U.S.? A lot of politicians.

Milton Nitta

Pearl City

Trust the scientists about COVID spread

This pandemic is about to quickly hit a year old. So far, the scientists have been correct for the most part. They’ve been correct regarding the increase of cases after major holidays, the importance of mask wearing, keeping social distance and avoiding large gatherings.

If you still don’t believe in science, just remember what happened at the White House.

During the holiday season, there are numerous temptations to gather and celebrate.

“No be lolo, just no go” and we can all return to normalcy sooner.

Matt Hee

Ala Moana

Inauguration Day will be a palindrome

The inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021, will be unique in three ways: the age of the president, the gender of the vice-president, and the way the date is written numerically.

Both the short version, 1 20 21, and the long version, 1 20 2021, read the same way from left to right and right to left. They are both palindromes.

It may be that the inauguration day will be the only date on the calendar that is doubly palindromic.

Victor Meyers

Kailua

