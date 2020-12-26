Kilauea shines bright on Christmas, but not for long
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:53 p.m.
COURTESY JANICE WEI
Smoke glowed in Halemaumau Crater as Kilauea Volcano erupted Friday morning.
COURTESY USGS
An HVO field crew measured Kilauea’s summit lava lake at 7:30 a.m. Friday. The lake rose approximately 20 feet over the previous 24 hours.
COURTESY USGS
The main northern fissure erupting within Halemaumau Crater is slowly being drowned by the rising lava lake. The lake rose approximately 20 feet over the previous 24 hours.
