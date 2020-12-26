comscore Kilauea shines bright on Christmas, but not for long | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kilauea shines bright on Christmas, but not for long

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • COURTESY JANICE WEI Smoke glowed in Halemaumau Crater as Kilauea Volcano erupted Friday morning.

  • COURTESY USGS An HVO field crew measured Kilauea’s summit lava lake at 7:30 a.m. Friday. The lake rose approximately 20 feet over the previous 24 hours.

  • COURTESY USGS The main northern fissure erupting within Halemaumau Crater is slowly being drowned by the rising lava lake. The lake rose approximately 20 feet over the previous 24 hours.

Kilauea offered a bright display of light on Christmas morning as red-hot, liquid rock continued to stream out of the main fissure vent into the lava lake inside Halemaumau Crater. Read more

