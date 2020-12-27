Corrections

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Kaimuki resident practitioner Victor Tan and daughter Victoria prepare meals for the homeless on Christmas Eve with the Waikiki Health Center and Rosanna and Peter Hsi. Rosanna and Peter Hsi have helped to provide Christmas dinners to homeless youth through Youth Outreach Waikiki for more than five years. The food was prepared at Mini Garden Orient Cuisine restaurant on Beretania Street. The restaurant was incorrect in a caption published Friday on A1.