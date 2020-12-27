Corrections Corrections Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com. >> Kaimuki resident practitioner Victor Tan and daughter Victoria prepare meals for the homeless on Christmas Eve with the Waikiki Health Center and Rosanna and Peter Hsi. Rosanna and Peter Hsi have helped to provide Christmas dinners to homeless youth through Youth Outreach Waikiki for more than five years. The food was prepared at Mini Garden Orient Cuisine restaurant on Beretania Street. The restaurant was incorrect in a caption published Friday on A1. Previous Story Corrections