comscore A bargain bonanza helps ring in 2021 at Ala Moana Center, Royal Hawaiian Center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

A bargain bonanza helps ring in 2021 at Ala Moana Center, Royal Hawaiian Center

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  • Courtesy the facE shop Gayoung Son, left, Ashley Taruzawa and Amy Yamamoto, employees at the Face Shop in Ala Moana Center, hold “lucky bags,” among thousands to be sold on New Year’s Day.

    Courtesy the facE shop

    Gayoung Son, left, Ashley Taruzawa and Amy Yamamoto, employees at the Face Shop in Ala Moana Center, hold “lucky bags,” among thousands to be sold on New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Day shoppers can get major bargains at Ala Moana Center and the Royal Hawaiian Center, where scores of retailers will be participating in the Japanese tradition of fukubukuro. Read more

Previous Story
REVIEWS: Local musicians spread Christmas cheer

Scroll Up