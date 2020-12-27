K-Drama: Hwan leaves to study in the U.S. on ‘When I Was the Most Beautiful’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“When I Was the Most Beautiful”

Episode 5

6:40 p.m. today

Hwan leaves to study in the United States still holding Ye Ji in his heart. His longing for her stops him from dating any women. Jin’s ex-girlfriend shows up at the studio; Ye Ji and she meet face to face.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. today

It’s been seven years since Jin went missing. Ye Ji takes the brunt of Jin’s mother’s wrath. Ye Ji discovers her own mother is being released from prison.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 91-92

7:45 p.m. Monday

An imposter shows up posing as Woon-gil’s mother. Doo-mul gets into an accident.

Episodes 93-94

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Bong-chul hires hit men to do away with Doo-mul. Soon-nam cries when remembering Doo-mul. Soon-nam finds the hidden box.

“Penthouse”

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

The children of Hera Club panic when they receive an ominous text from Min Seol-ah: “Min Seol-ah isn’t dead?” Meanwhile, Soo-ryeon begins digging into Goo Ho-dong’s life and makes a strange discovery.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Ho-dong tells Soo-ryeon to tell everyone her true identity: “Tell everyone that you’re Min Seol-ah’s mom. If you won’t, I’ll step forward.” Meanwhile, Logan narrows down the suspects and prepares an unforgettable event at the party.

“SBS Super Concert”

7:45 p.m. Friday

A New Year’s Day special features a star-­studded lineup of K-pop artists. Mamamoo, Monster X, Itzy and IZ*ONE are among the many idols that will take to the stage for this lively, festive concert.

“Wash and Brush Up”

(drama special)

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Mo An-Na is a woman in debt, who owns a cleaning service. Do Tae-Rang is a man who has a growing pile of rejected job applications. The two come eventually together as an owner and an employee. They get involved in a crime. While they try to solve it, they earn hope as reward.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.