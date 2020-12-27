Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital statistics: Dec. 18-24, 2020 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Dec. 18-24 >> Wayne Isamu Anamizu and June Machie Ohara >> Rhea Natalie Cabance Aves and Elias Anthony Kaimana O‘kalani English >> Amber Mayumi Rivera Bagay and Jordan Kamaki Kaukohoku Kalaau >> Bronson Keoki Beaver and Rachel Allen Guerrero >> Ella Denisse Jumilla Beronia and Hunter Evan Minahan >> Michael Scott Bungcayao and Katherine Leigh Kudo >> Priyank Shantilal Chheda and Jinal Lakhamshi Gada >> Danny Anthony Carter Daniel and Thelma Maile Montallana >> Jason Scott Freeman and Marina Yourievna Boutina >> Dylan Gentaro Kupuohiikaliko- oha Fujitani and Griselda Noemi Flamenco >> Leila Mercado Gabuat and Remel Torres Gumabon >> Alecia Ann Gonzalez and Chris Steven Lopez >> Da Shoné La Quieta Holcomb and Brandon James Gray >> Brittney Nichile Hoover and Jordan Casey Hodges >> Stephanie Frances Ilagan and Beauford Kalae Redulla >> Kimberly Akemi Kadomoto and John Thomas Sakamoto >> Daniel Kiaaina Jr. and Iris Benachour >> Shelley In-Hwa Kim and Darren Masao Hidani >> Candice Nicole Knight and Marcus Lionel Mitchell >> Justin Laurence Ledres and Paige Morgan Lischick >> Han Lin and Liyuan Wei >> McKenzie LaVon Loye and Sterling Leroy Oakland >> Joseph Richard Luevano and Noura Emily Saadi >> Robert Milton Eugene Simon Maudlin and Suzuna Miyako >> Pablo Alejandro Mauricio and Kaiulani Erin Clark >> Dallas Lynn Moffis and Jennifer Rei Enomoto-Hahn >> Carlos De Jesus Mota and Genevieve Kilohanaokalani Lindsey >> Annabel Thu Nguyen and Troy F. Apolonio >> Christina Maria Sabillon and Kylie Jo Osborn >> Chrystalline Joy Sagario and Preston Kaili Garett >> Matteo Joseph San Nicolas and Tiyana Urrimech Kesewaol >> Michelle Jacqueline Sweedler and Brian Eugene Lamb >> Jefferson Lance Wilkes and Michaela Rhea Farris >> Samuel Eric Workman and Reyna May Shumway >> Chad Kazumi Yamashita and Midori Kamata >> Travis Christopher Kekai Young and Maria Esperanza Bumatay Fortez >> Wenni Zhang and Andrei Rus BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, Dec. 18-24 >> Haweo Louise Kiku Kaleinani Abilla >> Nelson Mahi’ai Ahina IV >> Richie Keone Aumua-Wilson >> Issac Zane Avina >> Vanessa Rose Kaleipualani Fusae Bajet >> Logan Kaimana Barnes >> Landon Amir Bell >> Tessa Lei Artemis Brassfield >> Isabella Mae Brewster >> Brooks Glenn Brown >> Felix-James Leo Luis Keali‘ikoa Camit >> Astra Loxley Coker >> Evelyn Theresa Craft >> Myine Samiyah Alone Di Giustino >> Kaimanaakaho‘opili Lavie Domingo >> William Newton Elliott >> Violet Pualanakila Ellsworth >> Jeremiah Orbistondo Fosket >> Ayzlyn Marie Ka‘iulani Gaballo >> Elsie Marie Gary >> Leilani Arianna Gomez >> Ale’alani Min-Jung Guerrero >> Harper Hatsume Hayashida >> Lucas Kazuyo Higa >> Lincoln James Hotel >> Sir La‘akea KaimiAmePakela Kuiokalani I >> Elias Rasheed Jackson >> Maverick Makoa Hudson Jaime >> Lance Elliott Johnson >> Ellie Ai Juliano >> Titan Kaulana Iokua‘okalani Kalai >> Noah Flynn Kam >> Hana Luana Kang >> Kalama Amelia Grace Kerrigan >> Arona Siale Tamatea Tuiafelolo Kirisome >> Liam Kalamaku Kobayashi >> Logan Ernest Naoki Komoto >> Gianna Giordana Lambert >> Connor Jeremy Lemerande >> Esther Li >> Jack Summers Little >> Ashly-Rey Xingyu Fujiyo Lum >> Maiya Marie Ka‘uionalani Limpahan Magliba >> Liam Alexander Marin >> Brielle Kailea Martin >> Hudson Cole Walton McGlone >> Liam Xavier Ned Melton >> Shojin Lionel John Miki >> Nohealani Kalea Aiko Nakamoto-Celebrado >> Nassir Wan Noureddine >> Stone Perry Omalza >> Janey Reiko Owens >> Kysen Kenzo Owens >> Acen Caiou Cariaga Peralta >> Aurora Skye Hokuokalani Rapoza Ribac >> Madison Naomi Sato >> Teancum Kekela August Schild >> Harrison Robert Shepard >> Karson Markevis Smith >> Eliana Ava Thomas >> Ejah-Rose Bromley Unga >> Benjamin John Villafana >> Lulu Santos Villanueva >> Isabelle Alayna Waggoner >> Sophie Takeko Warren >> Aliana Makanalani Williams >> Alexander Harper Yiu Previous Story Navy begins to assess secondary containment for the fuel at Red Hill