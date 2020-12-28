comscore Off the News: Keeping ash out of landfill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Keeping ash out of landfill

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The city’s H-POWER (Honolulu Program Of Waste Energy Recovery), takes most of our non-hazardous municipal solid waste collection — otherwise destined for landfill — and burns it to create steam for electricity generation. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Vaccine good for the entire community

Scroll Up