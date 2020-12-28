comscore Editorial: COFA migrants need Medicaid | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: COFA migrants need Medicaid

  • Today

Established by an act of Congress in the mid-1980s, the Compacts of Free Association (COFA) give freedom of migration to the United States for citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Vaccine good for the entire community

Scroll Up