NFL Islanders

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted five times for a 42.4- yard average with a long of 51. He also kicked off five times with one touchback and held on extra points.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker: Started at linebacker and was in on five tackles, two of them solo. He sacked Tom Brady once but it was wiped out by a teammate’s penalty. With Jamie Collins out, Tavai played in 81% of the team’s defensive snaps and nine snaps on special teams.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Came off the bench and made an assisted tackle on a 27-yard pass on fourth-and-11 that ended up being Denver’s longest play of the day.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Dolphins linebacker: Played only one defensive snap but more than half the special teams snaps and made a tackle on a punt return.

LAHAINALUNA

>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive lineman: Came off the bench and made four tackles, two of them solo. He played on half the team’s defensive snaps and eight snaps on special teams.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was active but did not play in the loss to the Chargers.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started at defensive tackle despite a lingering ankle injury and had a solo and assisted tackle and knocked down a pass.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Booted a 21-yard field goal for his team’s first score and was true on all four extra-point tries. He kicked the ball into the end zone on all six of his kickoffs, five of them for touchbacks.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end: Started at nose tackle and was in on three tackles, two of them solo and one of them for a loss. He was whistled for encroachment on a field goal but it was fourthand- 11 in the red zone.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Started at right guard and helped pave the way for Philadelphia’s 151 rushing yards on 29 carries. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had 342 yards passing but was sacked three times. The Eagles had the same offensive line combination in successive weeks for just the second time this season.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Was active but did not play on Saturday.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Started against the Raiders and went 17-for- 22 for 94 yards and a touchdown before being benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick. Tagovailoa was sacked three times and ran it three others for 11 yards.