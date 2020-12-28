University of Hawaii basketball team makes use of extra prep time

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Few could blame the University of Hawaii basketball team for feeling the frustration of studying for weeks for an exam that was not administered.

All the preparation for the season-opening series was scrapped when Cal Poly withdrew from games Sunday and tonight because of coronavirus-related circumstances.

“We did a lot of advance work on Cal Poly, and we’re not playing Cal Poly,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “It’s like anybody, human nature, to say, ‘Oh, all this for nothing.’ Well, no, it wasn’t for nothing. Staying in a routine is a positive. Getting our staff going through their routines. Getting our players continuing to have good practices and prepare for games. … It’s a challenge right now. We’re all human. Coaches were excited to play. Players were excited to play. And the game’s not happening. Shift gears and find what we can do to make us better. What we can do is to continue our prep work for the next game.”

Ganot said he does not believe the Cal Poly games will be revived. “Canceled means canceled, postponed means the potential to play later,” Ganot said. “As I understand it, they’re canceled.”

With a bye this coming weekend, the Rainbow Warriors are next scheduled to play road games against UC Riverside on Jan. 8-9. The ’Bows are expected to use the practices to solidify roles.

Mate Colina has started at center in the two nonconference games Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo. While James Jean-Marie has been effective at the five in those games, Bernardo da Silva’s improved health provides more flexibility in the post.

Da Silva was on the active roster but did not play against HPU. Against Hilo, da Silva, who is 6 feet 9 with a 7-2 reach, pulled down nine rebounds in 12 minutes. “Bernardo is going through his progressions,” Ganot said of da Silva’s preseason health issues. “He hadn’t practiced before the first game (against HPU). He practiced between the first game and the second game. Since then, we’ve had about a week (of practices). He’s continued to progress well, which is a good thing.”

Colina and da Silva are active post defenders who also can guard the ball screens. Both could free Jean-Marie to play the four, where he can extend his shooting range behind the arc. “James is more of a hybrid five,” Ganot said. “He’s probably more natural at the four. But he creates some mismatches (with quickness) at the five, as well. Just having those options to go through is a good thing.”

The ’Bows also have multiple choices at point guard. Noel Coleman, a transfer from San Diego, started against HPU. Coleman and Biwali Bayles, a freshman from Australia, opened in a double-point lineup against Hilo. JoVon McClanahan, a high-scoring transfer from Sheridan College, has healed from preseason ailments and is part of the point rotation. Ganot said team captain Justin Webster and Junior Madut — both of whom can play the wing and off guard — have experience at the point.

“I do think it’s best, especially at the point-guard position, as you’ve seen over the years, if one or two guys emerge there,” Ganot said. “I think it’s going to play itself out.”