Column: Despite many hurdles ahead, rail set to start
- By Andrew Robbins
-
Today
- Updated 12:23 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The rail’s new Halawa Station near Aloha Stadium was shown during a media tour last week. It is due to open mid-2021 when the rail line’s first half, from East Kapolei to Halawa, starts up.
-
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Andrew Robbins is the outgoing executive director and CEO of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree