Column: Despite many hurdles ahead, rail set to start

Lost in all the recent news about the rail project’s future, and discussions about substantially long delays for project completion and potential budget impacts, is the fact that that the first 10 miles and first nine stations of the rail system, from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium, will be ready for passenger service next year. The public has been waiting a long time and endured years of ups and downs, but the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) and its engineers and contractors have been making great progress — despite a global pandemic and other challenges, in terms of completing all the construction, system testing and operational readiness necessary in order to achieve safety certification, which paves the way for passenger service to begin.

Additionally, HART and especially its contractor STG, have been making incredible progress in constructing the five-mile airport guideway segment between Aloha Stadium and Middle Street, along with the four stations in that section. We have gone from zero to 80% complete in just three years, with a projected system readiness date of 2023 when passengers then will be able to ride from Kapolei to Middle Street.

The achievements of HART, its staff, consultants, contractors and the labor unions working in concert with key stakeholders, cannot be overstated. Through all the challenges of building in a remote location in the Pacific, across a major built-up city with multiple interests — and not the least being the challenges of keeping everyone safe and working through a global pandemic — we have reached this stage where we are on the cusp of actual passenger service and within just three years of 75% completion of the entire project.

I believe that once the rail project goes live next year, people will not only be impressed with the scale of what has been created, but also will understand the positive impacts the rail system will have in terms of improved mobility choices, positive impacts on land use, housing options and livability, as well as how the rail system contributes to the overall resiliency of Oahu.

And there’s more to come, including magnificent artwork that tells stories of the host culture and the places that rail serves. Educational institutions will be connected, and rail will serve other destinations important to residents and visitors alike. I am also most proud of the educational and employment opportunities created as part of the rail project, including collaborations with the University of Hawaii, Leeward Community College and Waipahu High School, among others.

There are challenges that remain, of course. Planners, engineers and contractors deal with design and construction issues through Kalihi, Downtown, Kakaako and Ala Moana. Building in the major utility corridor of Dillingham Boulevard has been especially challenging. Still, HART and its support staff have developed workable solutions that can move the utilities in a logical and responsible manner in advance of guideway and station construction.

Once the utility relocations are completed, and once HART is able to award the contract for the guideway and stations following the city administration’s termination of the P3 (public-private partnership bid), people will be surprised at how quickly a responsible and capable contractor can build the last 4-plus miles and eight stations. By building safely and quickly, disruption to the community can be minimized.

I believe that with the full cooperation of Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi and his administration, his support of not only the rail project but also of HART, as well as through strong cooperation with Hawaiian Electric and other key stakeholders, this vision can be realized so that the project can be completed to Ala Moana by 2028.

It is incumbent on these key stakeholders to work together with the public interest in mind. If they do, then there is no doubt in my mind that the very capable HART team that I have had the extreme pleasure of working with over these past three years, can accomplish amazing things on behalf of the community it serves.

