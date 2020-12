Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Let’s reap financial gain that gaming would bring; Illegal aerials now show futility of fireworks ban; Vaccine information for people on medications. Read more

It is ludicrous that Hawaii remains without any income from legal gaming. Instead hundreds of millions flow each year from us to Nevada. And this doesn’t even count the millions in underground gambling right here on our islands. And we don’t get a dime of it.

Our residents display an above-average desire to gamble and in these desperate economic times, a serious look at a casino for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands should occur. DHHL states it would take a hundred years to fulfill its obligations at its present course.

Utah’s ban flows from its Church of Latter-day Saints heritage, but there’s no reason we in Hawaii can’t avail ourselves of a revenue stream that a large part of our populace is willing to provide.

Mark Stitham

Kailua

Study Singapore casino model,with strict laws

If the state Legislature entertains the notion of casino gambling, it should look at the Singapore model. Singapore has half the land size of Oahu and five times the population, and has two integrated resorts with casinos. These casinos, since opening about 12 years ago, have minted money for the island nation of Singapore.

There, they have numerous strictly enforced laws as to who can gamble, how to eliminate one’s family members or employees from gambling, and strong accountability for violators of the laws.

Sanford Friedman

Nuuanu

Oregon shows gambling revenue is not panacea

In my opinion, the delay in giving mandated home lots to Native Hawaiians is unconscionable. But using the panacea that gambling revenues is found money for their cause is the worst possible solution.

As a previous Oregon resident, I supported the state Lotto/scratch-off tickets because I believed the panacea — until I saw the social ills it produced in that state. Fifty percent of the gambling proceeds were meant for economic development — and we have seen how well Hawaii handles development funds, e.g., rail.

In Oregon, there were many new jobs created, a proliferation of pawn shops and Payday Loan offices, attorneys for divorce, theft and embezzlement, a huge need for social workers to deal with many new cases of abuse and child neglect, more homlessness and increased need for police.

Hawaii is not immune to these problems. In this state, with its one major industry being tourism, we are especially vulnerable. Tourists’ money will be siphoned from local attractions, tours and shows, to gambling. Casino restaurants will be good and cheap and take away from existing restaurants.

I have seen that gambling is a regressive tax on the poor, and I pray it does not come to this beautiful state.

Robert M. Benito

Kapolei

Illegal aerials now show futility of fireworks ban

When I was younger, I enjoyed the New Year’s festivities and would set off a string or two of fireworks at midnight. My cousin is also a fireworks enthusiast and I would hate for him to lose what he really enjoys doing every New Year’s Eve.

Many people who support a complete ban on fireworks say it wouldn’t be so bad. Most say if the fireworks can be confined to legal hours then they could prepare their dogs for the noise by giving their dogs tranquilizers or keeping them sheltered in a quiet room.

I write this, even as someone down the street is setting off illegal aerials and the neighborood dogs are barking on Christmas Day at 11 p.m.

Lee Kaneshiro

Palolo

Exorbitant fees tacked onto room rate shameful

Hawaii is such a wonderful place and the people are so kind and friendly. As a tourist who regularly visits your country, I find it such a shame that hotels and other places offering accommodation continue to charge unethical fees over and above the room costs. This continual sneaky charge leaves a bitter taste in the mouths of tourists. I am not aware of this practice anywhere else where tourism is the lifeblood of the community who resort to such practices.

Jon Dorhauer

Cams Wharf, New South Wales, Australia

Vaccine information for people on medications

Recently the news media has been excitedly touting the new coronavirus vaccine. Although it appears to be the light at the end of a long, dark tunnel that we have been waiting and praying for, I am most concerned that little has been shared or reported about the serious side effects that may come with taking the vaccine; or what problems may arise when the vaccine is taken by people like myself, who are on various prescription medications.

Needless to say, it would be most helpful if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could put out guidelines comparing the pros and cons for people who take prescription medications and also are considering taking the vaccine. Such valuable information would allow patients to discuss their personal health condition with their primary care physician before deciding to take the vaccine.

It would surely be a miracle vaccine if there were no serious side effects or other problems by taking it.

William T. Kinaka

Wailuku

A HOPEFUL 2021

With a tumultuous 2020 coming to an end, wishes for a “Happy New Year!” seem more heartfelt than ever before. What are your hopes and dreams for 2021? Let us know, in a letter (150 words max) or an essay (500-600 words). Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd. #7-210, Honolulu 96813, c/o Letters. The deadline is 5 p.m. this Wednesday, with a collection of them to run Jan. 3.